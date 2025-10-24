India issues NOTAM for large-scale military exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently observed the exercise near the India-Pakistan border, where troops demonstrated advanced combat capabilities using robotic dogs, drones, ATOR N1200 vehicles, tanks, and helicopters.

New Delhi:

India will conduct a major tri-service military exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat from October 30 to November 10, involving the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The exercise, part of ongoing preparations for operational readiness, has been officially announced through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to inform pilots and aviation authorities about temporary restrictions and safety measures in the airspace over the exercise areas.

The exercise is being held along the India-Pakistan border in the desert regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat. It comes as part of India’s continued efforts to maintain military readiness following the launch of Operation Sindoor in May this year, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and its occupied territories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh observes 'Thar Shakti' exercise

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Rajasthan to observe the ongoing ‘Thar Shakti’ military exercise near the India-Pakistan border. He praised the courage, skill, and dedication of the troops. During his visit to Longewala, hundreds of soldiers demonstrated modern combat capabilities on the desert terrain, displaying both tactical agility and operational efficiency.

The exercise featured advanced military technologies, including robotic dogs, drones, ATOR N1200 vehicles, modern tanks, and helicopters, providing a showcase of India’s future combat readiness. The drills emphasised the integration of speed, firepower, and precision in desert warfare conditions.

Understanding NOTAM

A NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, is an official communication issued to pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation personnel regarding temporary changes or hazards that may affect flight operations. It is intended to ensure flight safety by providing real-time updates on issues such as closed runways, adverse weather, or military exercises that could impact air navigation.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on April 22 following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the operation, on the nights of May 6–7, Indian forces targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with multiple drone and missile attacks from across the border being successfully intercepted by India’s air defence systems. Currently, a ceasefire agreement has restored relative calm along the border, but India continues to maintain heightened readiness.

The upcoming exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat underscores India’s ongoing commitment to operational preparedness and demonstrates its capabilities in coordinating large-scale military operations across multiple terrains and domains.