Independence Day 2025: Untold stories and unsung warriors of India's freedom struggle Independence Day 2025: The Indian National Flag is much more than a tricolour- it stands as a symbol of the nation’s cultural unity and its long, hard-fought struggle for freedom. The first unofficial version was hoisted in 1906 in Calcutta during the Swadeshi movement.

India's struggle for independence was marked by a multitude of 'courageous individuals' and 'grassroots movements' beyond the famous leaders. These lesser-known stories reflect the diverse and widespread resistance against colonial rule. India’s freedom movement is celebrated for its iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose, but it was also shaped profoundly by numerous unsung heroes and lesser-known incidents that showcased extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

Brave individuals like Matangini Hazra, a 73-year-old revolutionary from Bengal who led a Quit India Movement procession and continued chanting slogans even after being shot, and Kanaklata Barua, a teenage girl from Assam who was killed while trying to hoist the national flag during a protest, embody the resilient spirit of grassroots resistance. Tribal leaders like Birsa Munda rallied indigenous populations against British exploitation, while figures such as Durgawati Devi, who disguised Bhagat Singh during his escape, and Jhalkari Bai, who helped Rani Lakshmibai evade British capture, played pivotal yet often overlooked roles.

Regional uprisings like the Attingal Rebellion in Kerala and the declaration of a parallel government in Issuru village, along with countless scattered revolts and conspiracies, highlight the diversity and widespread nature of the freedom struggle across India. These unsung heroes and incidents remind us that India’s independence was not just the achievement of a few prominent personalities but the collective result of sacrifices made by countless unknown patriots across the nation. Their stories enrich the historic narrative, inspiring future generations to cherish and uphold the hard-earned freedom.

Courageous revolutionaries who shaped India's freedom

Matangini Hazra, known as 'Budhi Gandhi,' was a fearless octogenarian from West Bengal who led a massive Quit India Movement procession. She was shot by British police while steadfastly holding the national flag and chanting slogans until her death. Kanaklata Barua, a 17-year-old Assamese leader, was shot during the Quit India Movement while attempting to hoist the national flag at a police station, symbolizing youthful courage. The Chapekar Brothers of Pune fiercely resisted colonial oppression in 1896 during the bubonic plague outbreak by assassinating Walter Charles Rand, a British official implicated in brutal plague control tactics. Durgawati Devi (Durga Bhabhi), a revolutionary in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, played a pivotal role in disguising Bhagat Singh's escape and participated in other key revolutionary acts like the Kakori train robbery. Jhalkari Bai, a brave warrior in Rani Lakshmibai’s army during the 1857 revolt, masqueraded as the queen to mislead the British forces and facilitate the queen’s escape. Birsa Munda, a young tribal leader from Jharkhand, led the 'Ulgulan' rebellion protesting against British exploitation and became a martyr at just 25, inspiring tribal resistance movements. Taanguturi Prakasam (Andhra Kesari) was a prominent leader from Andhra Pradesh noted for his dedication and role in the independence struggle.

Early and regional uprisings

The Attingal Rebellion of 1721 in Kerala was one of the earliest organised revolts, where local forces besieged the British fort at Anjengo, showcasing early defiance against colonial powers.

In Karnataka, the village of Issuru declared a parallel government (Prati-sarkar) nearly seven decades ago, actively challenging British rule, earning praise from leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose.

The 1780 Mutiny of Vizagapatam and various scattered uprisings and plots, such as the Christmas Day conspiracies during World War I, highlight the widespread and persistent rebellion against colonial authorities across regions and eras.

The Indian National Flag: Evolution and symbolism

The Indian National Flag is not just a tricolour but a symbol embodying the country’s cultural unity and freedom struggle. The first unofficial Indian flag was hoisted in 1906 in Calcutta during the Swadeshi movement, featuring three horizontal stripes and symbols representing India’s diverse communities. In 1921, Pingali Venkayya, an Indian freedom fighter, designed a flag presented to Mahatma Gandhi. It had red and green stripes symbolizing Hindus and Muslims, respectively. Gandhi suggested adding a white stripe to represent other communities, along with the spinning wheel (charkha) symbolising progress through self-reliance.

The flag underwent modifications in 1931, replacing red with saffron to signify courage and sacrifice. The tricolour of saffron, white, and green came to represent courage, peace, and fertility respectively.

Eventually, on July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly adopted the flag in its current form. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoked navy blue wheel representing law, dharma, and motion toward progress. The flag was officially hoisted for the first time on August 15, 1947, symbolising India’s hard-won independence and unity in diversity.

These incidents and symbols highlight the rich tapestry of resistance and hope that culminated in India’s independence, emphasising the roles played by many unsung heroes and the meaningful evolution of the nation’s flag- the proud emblem of India’s freedom.

