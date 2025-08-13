PM Modi to lead 79th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, showcasing vision of ‘Naya Bharat’ Independence Day: The success of Operation Sindoor will be a key highlight of this year’s celebrations. The Operation Sindoor logo will be prominently displayed at the view cutter on Gyanpath and reflected in the floral decorations at the venue. Invitation cards for the event also feature the logo.

New Delhi:

The nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15 (Friday), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the grand ceremony from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This year’s celebrations revolve around the theme ‘Naya Bharat’, reflecting India’s path toward becoming a prosperous, secure, and bold nation, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Ceremonial highlights at Red Fort

Upon arrival, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will inspect a Guard of Honour comprising 96 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, coordinated this year by the Indian Air Force.

Following the inspection, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts where Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist him in unfurling the National Flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by the 1721 Field Battery using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

For the first time, 11 Agniveer Vayu musicians will join the Air Force band in playing the National Anthem, while two IAF Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals- one carrying the Tricolour and the other flying the ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag.

Operation Sindoor: Honouring India’s anti-terror resolve

This year, the celebrations will also honour the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. Its logo will feature prominently at the Red Fort’s Gyanpath, invitation cards, and floral decorations. The operation symbolises India’s strengthened stance against terrorism and pursuit of national security.

Formation of ‘Naya Bharat’

At Gyanpath, 2,500 NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will form the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo while also performing the National Anthem at the conclusion of the Prime Minister’s address.

Special guests from across India

Around 5,000 special invitees from diverse fields will attend, including-

Winners of the Special Olympics 2025 and other international sports events

Gold medallists of the Khelo India Para Games

Best-performing farmers, entrepreneurs, sarpanches, self-help groups, and beneficiaries of flagship schemes like PM Awaas Yojana, PM-VIKAS, Lakhpati Didi, and Vibrant Villages

Rescued bonded labourers, Anganwadi workers, social welfare achievers, innovators from Defence Excellence programs, tribal children from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and winners of national competitions

Additionally, 1,500 people in traditional attire from various states will be present to represent India’s cultural diversity.

Public facilities for the ceremony

Visitor convenience will be enhanced with 25 cloakrooms at 12 locations, wheelchair assistance at metro stations, 190 volunteers from ‘My Bharat’ and the NCC for guiding guests, and additional parking for 250 cars. Metro services will start at 4:00 am on August 15 for ease of travel.

Nationwide competitions and public engagement

Ahead of Independence Day, the Defence Ministry and MyGov organised competitions such as-

Gyanpath formation design contest

Essay writing on Operation Sindoor

Painting on New India Empowered India

Reel-making on Walk to Independence Monuments

Online quizzes on women in nation-building, border history, and defence innovation

Around 1,000 winners have been invited to witness the event.

Military band performances across India

For the first time, military bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, paramilitary forces, and the Railway Protection Force will perform patriotic tunes at over 140 iconic locations nationwide on the evening of August 15, celebrating the unity and valour of the armed forces.

This year’s Independence Day promises to be a grand blend of tradition and modernity- from historic Red Fort ceremonies to celebrations of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the vision of a bold, inclusive, and forward-looking Naya Bharat.