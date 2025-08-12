Independence Day 2025: How to book your seat for Red Fort August 15 event? A step-by-step guide If you wish to witness the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, make sure to visit Delhi's Red Fort. Here's a guide on where and how to get tickets to attend the event at the Red Fort.

New Delhi:

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day this Friday, with grand preparations underway in the national capital, Delhi. Every year, thousands gather at the iconic Red Fort to witness the historic moment when the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation. The event, steeped in history and patriotism, draws citizens from across the country. Witnessing the tricolour unfurl against the Red Fort's majestic backdrop is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many. And if you have been hoping to be in the crowd this year, here's everything you need to know about booking tickets—both online and offline—to secure your spot at this historic celebration.

How to book tickets online

From August 13, you can easily book tickets by visiting the Ministry of Defense website aamantran.mod.gov.in (https://aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in, (https://e-invitations.mod.gov.in).

Here are the steps to book tickets online

Visit the Ministry of Defense website aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in.

Click on the Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking option here.

Enter your name, mobile number and number of tickets.

Upload Aadhaar card or any other valid identity card for identification.

Choose your ticket from three ticket categories: Rs 20 for general, Rs 100 for standard and Rs 500 for premium.

Complete the payment through online payment (debit/credit card, UPI).

Download your e-ticket with its QR code and seating details.

Save this e-ticket on your mobile or print it, as you will need it at the time of entry.

How to get offline tickets?

Offline tickets can be taken from selected government buildings and special counters in Delhi between 10 and 12 August. The Ministry of Defence generally sets up temporary counters at select government offices in Delhi from August 10 to 12. Tickets can be purchased in person by presenting a valid photo ID such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Passport. The ticket prices are Rs 20, Rs 100, or Rs 500, payable in cash or via digital payment. After purchase, a physical ticket will be issued, which must be kept safe for entry on the event day.

Since offline tickets are limited and in high demand, reaching the counters early is advisable to ensure you get one.

How to reach the Red Fort?

On August 15, the ceremony at the Red Fort will start at 7:30 am, so reach between 6:30 and 7:00 am. Delhi Metro is the most convenient. The nearest metro stations are Lal Qila on Violet Line and Chandni Chowk on Yellow Line. On this special day, the metro will also start at 4:00 am, so you will reach here easily.

Given the high-security arrangements, visitors must carry both their ticket and original photo ID, and be ready for detailed security checks at entry gates. Special traffic and parking measures are likely to be in place around the Red Fort, so it’s best to travel light and adhere to official advisories.

