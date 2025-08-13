Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day: When will train services start on August 15? Check Independence Day 2025: India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. In Delhi, preparations are in full swing for the grand event at the historic Red Fort, where the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag and deliver his address to the nation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that metro services will start at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate public attendance at the Independence Day ceremony. Trains will operate at a 15-minute frequency on all lines until 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the closest to the venue.

To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal stations.

DMRC to provide travel facility to people to and from venue

Additionally, individuals holding a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for the Independence Day ceremony will be facilitated with travel to and from the venue.

In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be facilitated with travel to and from the venue using special QR tickets supplied by the DMRC.

