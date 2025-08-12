Traffic restrictions in Delhi on August 13 for Independence Day rehearsal | Check timings, diversions Independence Day 2025: A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations will be conducted on August 13. As such, for the convenience of the public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions shall be imposed around the Red Fort on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 13, asking commuters to avoid certain routes in the morning due to extensive restrictions in the area. According to the advisory, vehicle movement around the Red Fort will be restricted between 4 am and 10 am on the rehearsal day. Several major roads, such as Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, and Nishad Raj Marg, will be closed to general traffic.

The full-dress rehearsal will involve the participation of security forces, cultural contingents and other ceremonial arrangements, and will be conducted under tight security. The same arrangements will be replicated on Independence Day, August 15, when the prime minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions around the Red Fort: Road closed

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only labelled vehicles will be permitted:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

Diversions will also be in place for traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and other adjoining areas to facilitate smooth movement and security arrangements, the advisory stated.

"These vehicles, which do not have parking labels for rehearsal, may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandar Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nahru Marg, Ring Road between Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate & Outer Ring Road from Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass," it said.

How to reach important places?

Old Delhi Railway Station:

From West and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Azad Market — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate —Pul Dufferin — SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station or Dhaula Kuan— Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg )— Faiz Road —Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above and vice versa.

Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Azad Market — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate —Pul Dufferin — SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station or Dhaula Kuan— Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg )— Faiz Road —Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above and vice versa. From North: Mod Gate— Pul Dufferin —SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

Mod Gate— Pul Dufferin —SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station. From East/North East: Pusta Road — Yudhistir Setu — Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — SP Mukherjee Marg, then proceed further accordingly.

New Delhi Railway Station

From East:- Vikas Mang, DDU Marg, Bhabhuti Marg, ND Railway Station.

Vikas Mang, DDU Marg, Bhabhuti Marg, ND Railway Station. From North East:- Yudhistir Setu, Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination.

Yudhistir Setu, Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination. From North:- Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination.

Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Rani Jhansi, DBG Road and reach ND Railway Station accordingly OR via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road and reach their destination. From West:- Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Murti, Panchkuia Road, Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road and ND Railway Station OR via DBG Road to reach ND Railway Station.

Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Murti, Panchkuia Road, Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road and ND Railway Station OR via DBG Road to reach ND Railway Station. From South:- To reach Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road and ND railway Station OR via DBG Road to reach ND Railway Station.

ISBT Kashmere Gate

From New Delhi and South Delhi:- Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street —Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi flyover— Boulevard Road.

Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street —Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi flyover— Boulevard Road. From West Delhi:- Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Mandir, Faiz Road, Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above.

Pusa Road, R/A Hanuman Mandir, Faiz Road, Rani Jhansi Road and thereafter as above. From North Delhi:- There is no restriction.

There is no restriction. From North-East Delhi:- Yudhistir Setu, Boulevard Road, Mod Gate, Pull Dufferin, SP Mukherjee Marg. Old Delhi Railway Station.

Restriction on movement of vehicles

Restrictions will also affect commercial vehicles, city buses and inter-state buses operating on roads around the Red Fort. The police recommend that commuters use public transport, particularly the Metro and plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Specific routes have been earmarked for buses coming from different parts of Delhi, including Ajmeri Gate, South Delhi, Mall Road, and Baraf Khana, to ensure they avoid restricted zones.

All inter-state buses entering Delhi from the ISBT Kashmere Gate side will terminate at ISBT Kashmere Gate.

No bus will be allowed to enter Ring Road beyond ISBT Kashmere Gate and will be diverted via Majnu Ka Tilla - Outer Ring Road.

Special instructions for the general public

The police have urged people not to carry prohibited items such as cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, handbags, and water bottles to the venue. They have also requested citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities, the advisory said.

General public is advised not to bring cameras, binoculars, Remote Control car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tins, boxes, water bottles, etc. to the venue.

Members of the public are requested not to touch any suspicious object. They are requested to immediately report about the presence of any unattended/suspected object, suspicious movement of individuals & vehicles or anything unusual/suspicious to the nearest policeman.

The aerial platforms shall remain prohibited like Para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, drones, etc.

