Independence Day 2025: 50 Delhi sanitation workers, their spouses invited as special guests at Red Fort Each zonal office has been asked to submit the names of five sanitation workers, three women and two men, along with their spouses from their respective areas to the Ministry of Defence. They will attend the Independence Day ceremony as special guests.

New Delhi:

The central government has decided to honour 50 of Delhi's best-performing "Swachhta Karamcharis" by inviting them as special guests to the iconic Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. As per officials, each zonal office has been asked to submit the names of five sanitation workers, three women and two men, along with their spouses from their respective area to the Ministry of Defence.

The selected workers will be chosen based on their performance and contribution to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their zones. The Delhi Environmental Management Services (DEMS) headquarters has been designated as the nodal point for collecting and compiling the final list of invitees, according to the order accessed by news agency PTI.

Zones to nominate sanitary officers

"The MCD’s Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) has asked for the names of five sanitation workers, three women and two men, along with their spouses from each zone," the order reads. The civic body has also instructed zones to nominate one sanitation cadre officer, not below the rank of sanitary inspector, to accompany the group.

"These invitations are a way to honour the dedication and hard work of Swachhta Karamcharis," a senior MCD official told to the media. These workers are respected for their role in maintaining cleanliness, which is among the greatest contributions to society. Recognising their efforts motivates them to continue their work with sincerity and inspires others to step forward, he said. He added that the civic body has over 60,000 sanitation workers, and the initiative will encourage more people to take pride in cleanliness work and inspire others to join in keeping the city clean.

Delhi Assembly to open for public on Independence Day

It should be noted here that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is expected to open its doors to the public on August 14 and 15, officials said. The iconic assembly building, nestled within the historic Old Secretariat complex, will welcome people for a rare and engaging experience. As part of the celebrations, a series of cultural performances is likely to be held on the premises in an attempt to create a festive atmosphere. Adding to the patriotic spirit, the Delhi Police band is also expected to perform at the venue.

The officials said that there will be tight security at the venue and modalities are being worked out. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has often spoken about developing the building as a heritage site and allowing entry to common people to witness its legacy.

(With inputs from PTI)

