Delhi turns fortress ahead of Independence Day: Anti-drone systems, 7500 personnel, snipers on high-rises Delhi has been turned into a fortress ahead of Independence Day, with security forces implementing the highest level of preparedness across the national capital. Authorities are maintaining constant surveillance through hundreds of CCTV cameras and have urged citizens to remain vigilant.

New Delhi:

The national capital is all set to mark Independence Day with elaborate arrangements in place for August 15. The Delhi Police has implemented special security measures, with around 25,000 people expected to attend the celebrations. To ensure no untoward incidents occur, police personnel will be deployed across every corner of the city, effectively turning Delhi into a fortress. As per the information, high-security zones will also be established around Parliament and the Red Fort.

Special security measures include:

Anti-Drone Systems

800+ CCTV cameras

Entry gates equipped with face recognition software-enabled camera vans

Over 7,500 security personnel deployed

Complete ban on flying objects

Snipers positioned on high-rise buildings

366 cameras monitoring Red Fort premises

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has set up two control rooms for live CCTV monitoring -- one inside the Red Fort and another outside. A total of 426 cameras will be actively monitored during the celebrations. Additionally, a permanent CCTV control room keeps watch on the Red Fort complex year-round, using 366 cameras for 24/7 surveillance.

Forces deployed for security

On August 15, the Red Fort will be under multi-layered security, involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, SPG personnel around the main stage, military intelligence and other security agencies. On August 13, during the full-dress rehearsal, all markets and roads near the Red Fort will be completely closed, with traffic diversions implemented at multiple points.

Public urged to cooperate

From the afternoon of August 14, the entire area surrounding the Red Fort will be sealed off. Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate with security agencies, act as the eyes and ears of the police, and immediately report any suspicious activity in their vicinity.

PM Modi invites public suggestions

India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15, and this year marks the 79th anniversary of the country's freedom. Preparations for the grand celebration have already begun across various parts of the country. One of the most anticipated moments of the day is the Prime Minister’s address from the iconic Red Fort. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Ahead of this, he has called upon citizens across the country to share their thoughts, ideas, and suggestions for his traditional address.

What did PM Modi say?

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted a message asking for public suggestions for his Independence Day speech. In his post, he wrote, "As we approach this year’s Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech?"

