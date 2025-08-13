Delhi weather on August 15: Will it rain on Independence Day? Check IMD forecast Delhi has been experiencing uneven rainfall over the past few days, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city and causing inconvenience to the public. Curious about the weather on August 15? Here's what you need to know before stepping out this Independence Day.

New Delhi:

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with the main event scheduled at Delhi's Red Fort. If you are planning to attend the celebrations or head out to enjoy the weekend, here's the weather update for August 15 you should know before stepping out this Independence Day.

August 15 weather: Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky from August 13 to August 16 with one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at some places.

As per the IMD website, Delhi is expected to remain cloudy on August 15, with no heavy rain warnings issued for Friday. Light showers are likely in the morning, and temperatures may range between 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius during the day and 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius at night. This means the Independence Day festivities in the capital could unfold under overcast skies.

Date Weather forecast August 13 Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers with higher probability during evening/night. August 14 Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers with higher probability during morning hours/forenoon. August 15 Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers during morning and forenoon hours. Another spell of light rain likely towards evening/night. August 16 Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light to light rain/thundershowers.

Rain alert in Gurugram and Faridabad on August 15

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued a rain alert for Gurugram and Faridabad, adjoining Delhi, predicting heavy showers in several areas of these two cities on Friday. Light drizzle is also expected in parts of South Delhi near Faridabad.

In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad are unlikely to see rainfall on August 15. However, according to the IMD, the sky in both cities will remain cloudy on Independence Day.

