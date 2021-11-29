Will Delhi get relief from air pollution? IMD predicts rains in coming days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a forecast on Monday stating that depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2. The depression might bring an overall change in weather in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand would undergo many changes. These parts might experience rainfall in the next few days.

The rains in north India may help bring about a change in pollution levels in the region.

"Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2," said RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu till Tuesday. The Met department said that the intensity will decrease after Tuesday.

Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, it said, adding that Chennai and other coastal districts will receive moderate rains.

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon will happen from Monday onwards.

