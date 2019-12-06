Der Aaye Durust Aaye: Jaya Bachchan on encounter of Hyderabad rape-murder accused

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Jaya Bachchan reacts to Hyderabad encounter of four accused in gangrape and murder of veterinary doctor

Hyderabad police on Friday gunned down all the four accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor. The accused were killed while they were taken to the crime spot by the police to recreate the incident. The police had gunned down the accused as they tried to flee the police. As the news of the Hyderabad encounter broke out, people were seen cheering up for the local police for their action.

A huge crowd was witnessed at the crime spot where the body of the veterinary doctor was burnt by the accused. It is the same spot where the police killed all the four accused in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident gathered reactions from locals as well as politicians, who hailed the police for the encounter.

Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said, "Der aaye durust aaye..". The phrase in English means the 'the act was late but was right.'

Jaya Bachchan refused to further comment on the police encounter of four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case.

Earlier on December 2, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha had said the four accused should be handed over to the public and should be lynched.

Not just name and shame, but perhaps lynching, though too extreme, would be the only way to put an end for once and all to such crimes against women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday.

The gangrape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor had sparked huge protests in Telangana along with massive outrage across the country. Three policemen have also been suspended for negligence.

The accused had deliberately punctured the tyre of the woman's two-wheeler after they saw her parking her two-wheeler at the toll plaza.

When the vet arrived near her scooty, they offered her help. Soon after, they forced her into a bush and switched her phone off. As the woman kept screaming for help, the men forced whiskey down into her mouth to silence her.

They took turns to rape her till she fell unconscious. When she started coming back to her senses, the men smothered her to death.

