Hyderabad Airport launches therapy dog program; pilot project receives overwhelming response

Hyderabad:

Passengers travelling to or from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport can now enjoy a refreshing experience through the newly introduced "Therapy Dog Program." Launched by the GMR Group, which operates the airport, the initiative allows travellers to spend quality time with friendly dogs. The move is aimed at reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being during their journey.

In the initial phase, the program has been rolled out with four specially trained Toy Poodles, each accompanied by professional handlers. Toy Poodles are known for their calm and affectionate nature.

Initiative rolled out on pilot basis

The initiative is currently in the pilot phase and airport officials say it may be expanded in the future based on passenger responses and logistical considerations.

The response to the move has been really good and people are appreciating the idea of welcoming passengers at the airport.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Passengers have appreciated the calming presence of the dogs. The initiative has been well-received as a thoughtful and comforting addition to the airport experience," PTI quoted sources as saying.

Though these dogs are known for their calm behavior, a team of trained handlers will always accompany them to manage their unexpected behaviour at times. This will ensure the safety of both dogs and the people at the airport.

Passengers hail move

Meanwhile, the passengers have appreciated the initiative, calling it thoughtful and heartwarming.

"I was so happy to see them. It already feels like I'm beginning to heal. A truly wonderful initiative. Please keep up the amazing work. And a special thanks to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for helping fund and facilitate this incredible effort,” PTI quoted a passenger as saying.

Interaction only when passengers show willingness

The dogs are stationed at prominent spots in both the domestic and international departure zones from Friday to Monday, spending around four hours each day there. The interactions occur only when passengers willingly engage with the dogs, ensuring a stress-free and comfortable environment for everyone.