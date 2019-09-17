Image Source : FILE How can PSA be slapped against Farooq Abdullah: Justice Hasnain Masoodi

How can PSA or Public Safety Act be slapped against National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah who has been in public life for 50 years, someone who has been an MP, and a three time Chief Minister, asks National Conference MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi in an interview with IANS.

"Dr Abdullah has put forth the Kashmir case for India before the international fora. Can he be a risk to the public order and security of the state? Nobody will agree to this," Justice Masoodi said.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi and his fellow National Conference MP Akbar Lone, who held a meeting with Dr Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah last week said that Farooq Abdullah is not keeping good health, while Omar Abdullah is in good spirits.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has some health issues. On August 3, there were some concerns about his health. His health may not be worse as compared to the first week of August, but he is not keeping good health. Omar Abdullah is in good spirits," Justice Hasnain Masoodi said.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi said that the revocation of Article 370 is neither in favour of the state nor the country.

"The scrapping of this Article will widen the gulf between Kashmir and the rest of the country," Masoodi said.

He said there has been no significant improvement in the situation in Kashmir since August 5, when the article was scrapped and this is drawing international attention.

"Things are the same in Kashmir, though some public transport is plying, mobile phone service continue to remain blocked. There is an information blockade. Landlines have been opened up, but because of the shift to the digital world, most people have disconnected their landlines," Justice Masoodi said.

