Hoax bomb threats: Govt asks Meta, X to share data on such calls, say sources

Hoax bomb threats: In response to hoax bomb-threat messages and calls, the government has started efforts to identify behind the menace and asked social media platforms such as Meta and X to provide data related to these messages to aid in the investigation, sources said.

The government has also asked for cooperation from leading multinational technology companies to assist in identifying individuals responsible for these hoax calls, emphasising that this effort serves the public good.

Govt traced some people behind hoax bomb-threat calls

Top sources said the government has traced some people who were behind hoax bomb-threat calls targeting airlines and that action is being taken accordingly. The government sources did not provide any further details on where these hoax calls and messages came from and who were behind those.

"The government has told social media companies Meta and X to share data pertaining to such hoax calls and messages made on their platforms targeting several airlines and asked them to cooperate," a senior official said.

"They will have to cooperate and provide data since this involves public good at large," he said, when asked whether the social media companies are cooperating with the government or not on the issue.

Central govt reprimands X

The Central government has reprimanded social media platform X and asked it to cooperate and contribute to a fast investigation. The Ministry of IT on Tuesday held a meeting with social media platforms on the bomb threat to airlines. The meeting was chaired by Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary of IT.

Representatives from X and Meta joined virtually in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of all airlines also participated in the meeting. In the meeting, X was asked to remove the slack in taking action with necessary updates and compliance with the protocol. Meanwhile, CDAC also asked for information on some X handles and accounts.

85 flights receive fresh bomb threats today

A total of 85 flights were hit by fresh bomb threats on Thursday, affecting multiple airlines and triggering emergency security measures. As per the information, the targeted flights included 20 operated by Air India, 20 by IndiGo, 20 by Vistara, and 25 by Akasa. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Meanwhile, Goa International Airport (Dabolim) and Manohar International Airport in Goa were put on high alert after four aircraft bound for these airports received bomb threats. "The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has been constituted for both airports to assess the threats," said Airport sources.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats on the no-fly list.

(With PTI inputs)

