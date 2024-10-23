Flights bomb threats: Central govt reprimands X, asks to cooperate in investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major step regarding the outburst of bomb threats to flights, the Central government has reprimanded social media platform X and asked it to cooperate and contribute to a fast investigation. The Ministry of IT on Tuesday held a meeting with social media platforms on the bomb threat to airlines. The meeting was chaired by Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary of IT.

Representatives from X and Meta joined virtually in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of all airlines also participated in the meeting. In the meeting, X was asked to remove the slack in taking action with necessary updates and compliance with the protocol. Meanwhile, CDAC also asked for information on some X handles and accounts.

Nearly 170 flights receive bomb threats in 9 days

Notably, on Tuesday alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India received bomb threats. Akasa Air got the threats for over 12 flights and as many as 11 flights of Vistara also received the threats, the sources in the know said.

Around 30 flights of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara got bomb threats on Monday night, they added. In nine days, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats, mostly through social media, that also forced the diversion of some of the international flights.

