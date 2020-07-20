Image Source : FILE PHOTO Himachal Pradesh hikes bus fares by 25%

To help overcome fund crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government, here on Monday, decided to increase the bus fare by 25 per cent.

The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to increase the fare in the per km tariff plan for all travel beyond 3 km for hilly and plain areas. The fare would be Rs 7 for the first 3 km, instead of Rs 5, an official statement said.

The cabinet withdrew the facility of free travel to MPs and legislators in the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp buses both within and outside the state. But the facility will continue for former legislators and MPs.

It was also decided to convert 771 Assistant Librarian's vacant posts in the Education Department into Junior Office Assistant (Library) for smooth functioning of libraries.

