Heavy to heavy rains likely as 'Maha' hits Gujarat coast on November 7

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' might weaken further into a cyclonic storm before hitting the Gujarat coast near Union Territory of Diu on

Thursday and is likely to bring heavy rains at isolated places in the state along with gusty winds at the speed of up to 90 kmph, Met department said on Tuesday.

As per the latest prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm is hovering around 650 km west-southwest of Porbandar and 700 kms west-southwest of Veraval in the Arabian sea.

"It is very likely to move east-northeastwards with rapid weakening. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph around the morning hours of November 7," an IMD bulletin said.

The cyclone would bring light to moderate rains at most places and "heavy to very heavy downpour" at some places on November 6.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad and Vadodara on November 7 when 'Maha' is expected to make a landfall," it said.

The cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat on November 7 morning with a wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph (Kilomteres per Hour).

"There are chances that the cyclone would further weaken before hitting the coast," said MeT Centre Director Jayanta Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the state government has already requisitioned 15 additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) while Indian Navy is also prepared for any emergency situation.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said though the cyclone was weakening, the government was taking all the necessary steps to prevent any loss to life or property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed ongoing preparations.

"PM @narendramodi chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India was discussed. PM also reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India," the PMO tweeted.

The chief minister added that the government had taken all the necessary steps in view of the approaching cyclone.

"A total of 30 teams of the NDRF and 15 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Gujarat along with teams of doctors and nurses. District collectors have been asked remain alert to tackle any emergency," he said in Kutch.

He said directions have been issued to shift people to safer places wherever needed.

