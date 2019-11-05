Cyclone Maha: Indian Air Force swings into action as Gujarat braces for impact

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR IAF aircraft unloading the relief material in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Cylcone Maha is currently raging in the Arabian Sea but it will soon move towards the Indian coast and make a landfall in Gujarat. It is expected that Cyclone Maha will make landfall on November 7. Authorities along with National Disaster Response Force have started making preparations for the impact. Armed forces of the country are aiding the preparatory work as well. Indian Air Force has pressed made many of its aircraft to transport aid material.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gajraj, a carrier aircraft of Indian Air Force landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat with 140 jawans of NDRF. The aircraft also delivered 8 tonnes of rescue and relief material.

According to the latest weather bulletin of India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Maha is 690 kms away from Veraval in Gujarat. The IMD said that Cyclone Maha will make landfall on November 7 in the morning. The department also said that the landfall will occur near Diu, a Union Territory adjacent to Gujarat. The IMD is still categorising Cyclone Maha as Very Severe Cyclonic storm.

The NDRF has said that 35 teams of its jawans have been posted in Gujarat and Diu to meet any kind of emergency arising out due to the landfall of Cyclone Maha.

IMD is regularly issuing a warning for citizens on its website. It has advised fishermen in Gujarat in Maharashtra to totally suspend fishing activities til November 7.

The department has warned that sea conditions will be 'rough to very rough' on Gujarat and Northern Maharashtra coast.