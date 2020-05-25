Monday, May 25, 2020
     
Heatwave in north India to start subside from May 28

As the heatwave continues to batter states in northern India, the highest temperature this year has been recorded at 47.6 degree celcius in the last 2 days. However, in some relief, the heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country

New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2020 11:57 IST
Heat-wave may subside in the coming days, says weatherman.

As the heatwave continues to batter states in northern India, the highest temperature this year has been recorded at 47.6 degrees Celcius in the last 2 days. However, in some relief, the heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country, informed Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre.

The weatherman said, "rain accompanied by thunderstorm will start occurring from May 29 due to easterly winds in the northern parts of India and the temperature is expected to go down to 40 degrees Celsius."

Also, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5 and is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20, Rajendra Kumar Jenamani said.

