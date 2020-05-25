Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 50,000-mark; close to 39,000 in Mumbai alone

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra has over 50,000 coronavirus cases with Mumbai alone having close to 39,000

Maharashtra which has been the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 50,000 COVID-19 patients on Monday. According to the health ministry's figures released today, Maharashtra now has a total of 50,231 cases including 1,635 deaths and 14,600 have recovered.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division, comprises Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts) continued to cause grave concerns with 1,110 Covid-19 deaths and positive cases shooting to 38,585.

This comes to roughly one death every 25 minutes, and a staggering average 127 new cases recorded every hour in the state. The state has been recording over 50 fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past one week now, with the previous highest figure standing at 2,940 cases on May 22.

With 58 fatalities -- down by 18 from highest 76 notched on May 19 -- the state death toll has touched 1,635.

The Health Department said with the new cases, 33,988 were 'active cases'.

Of the total 58 fatalities, 39 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city deaths up from 949 to 988 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,725 cases to touch 30,542.

In another development, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

