Haryana govt to provide tablets to students of class 8-12 to promote online education

Haryana government on Saturday informed that it is finalising a scheme to provide tablets to students of Class 8 to Class 12 studying in government schools to promote online education in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement comes after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the reopening of schools has been pushed for 10 more days.

Earlier, the government schools in the state were scheduled to reopen on November 30 but due to a surge in the cases of coronavirus, the government decided the extension. Now the schools will reopen on December 10 across the state.

During this period, the students and teachers have been asked to carry out online classes. The state government believes that through this scheme, students will be encouraged to get involved in online education more actively.

Earlier, Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind, and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders.

The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools.

