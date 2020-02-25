Image Source : ANI Haryana government to appoint 447 doctors next month: Minister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said 447 doctors will be appointed in government hospitals of the state next month. Replying to a question in the state Assembly here, Vij said the health department has already initiated the process of regular recruitment of the doctors through Haryana Public Service Commission and the written examination for the same will be held on March 1.

The appointments of the 447 doctors will also be made next month, the minister said. He said the state government has also decided to appoint 342 more doctors on ad hoc basis, under which a MBBS graduate will be paid Rs 85,000 per month and specialists having three years experience will get Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

To ensure availability of doctors, it has been decided that from upcoming academic session the MBBS students will have to sign an affidavit at the time of admission committing to two years of mandatory practice in government hospitals of the state, Vij said.

The minister was replying to Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi's question during the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.Gogi pointed out that there was shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the community health centres and primary health centres of Assandh assembly segment.

Vij responded that according to WHO guidelines, there should be one doctor per 1,000 population, but in India, this ratio is one doctor for every 1800 people. He said there is a shortage of doctors in Haryana but the government is taking steps to solve this issue.

