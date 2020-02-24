Image Source : PTI Haryana prepares report to construct three medical colleges

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that a detailed project report is being prepared for new medical colleges in Jind, Bhiwani, Narnaul, and Gurugram districts. The minister was replying to a question asked during the question hour in the ongoing budget session in Vidhan Sabha here. He said the construction work of the medical college in Jind would be completed in about three years at a cost of Rs 663.86 crore. The college will be constructed in two phases and Rs 524.23 crore will be spent for the construction of Phase-I, while Rs 139.63 crore on the construction of Phase-II.

He said Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd is an executive agency and it is preparing a detailed notice inviting tender for floating tender for the construction work. Replying to a supplementary question asked regarding the construction of the medical college in Bhiwani district, he said the detailed project report has been prepared and work would start within three months.

To a question for the upgradation of the Civil Hospital in Kosli from 50 bed to 100 beds, the Health Minister said a survey was conducted by the department to upgrade the hospital.

However, it did not met the condition of the population required, and hence the hospital can not be upgraded. At present, this area has a total population of over 1.27 lakh, which is less for the upgradation, Vij added.



