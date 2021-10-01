Harish Rawat says Amarinder Singh helping BJP, questions 'humiliation' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Harish Rawat says Amarinder Singh helping BJP

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, has accused former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of being close to BJP and helping the saffron party. Rawat said that the Congress party didn't insult Amarinder who resigned from CM's post on September 18.

"No fact in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink and not help the BJP directly or indirectly," Rawat said.

He said that the Congress party had in 2017 promised that those guilty of sacrilege will be punished. But the High Court "rejected the government's version as the matter was not properly put before it".

"All that has been done by the Congress party till now is to protect the respect and dignity of Captain Amarinder Singh and increase the party's chances (in 2022 assembly polls) in Punjab," Rawat added.

Rawat informed that a three-member panel was constituted by the Congress leadership to look into the issues concerning the poll-bound state.

Amarinder on Thursday said that he will leave the Congress which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. The politician said that he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

He even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculation of his joining the BJP. But the former CM scotched speculation of his joining the saffron party. If reports are to go by, Amarinder could soon launch a new political party.

"I will not be treated in this humiliating manner. I will not take such insults," he had said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

READ MORE: Amarinder Singh may float new party, in touch with several Congress MLAs, farmer leaders

Latest India News