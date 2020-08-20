Gurugram: 4-storey building in Sector 46 bends following heavy rain; vacated

Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Waterlogged Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Narsingpur after heavy rains, in Gurugram,Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

A four-storey building in Haryana's Gurugram was vacated on Thursday after it bent on one side, following heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR. According to the details, the building is located in sector 46 of Gurugram. Gurugram was seen severely flooded on Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash the NCR. Roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools.

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media.

Earlier today, a portion of road caved in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Haryana: A portion of road caves in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/tVQVfqEVfl — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Many parts of the national capital and the key road stretches remained flooded as rains continued to drench the city, triggering traffic snarls during morning rush hours. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday as well.

The downpour may lead to "major traffic disruption" due to heavy waterlogging and there is an "increased chance" of road accidents, it warned.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic on Narela-Bawana road, Raja Garden flyover, Kasturba Underpass, MB Rad, Jhandewalan Mandir, Jhilmil underpass, Azadpur vegetable market, Sarai Pipal Thala, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar among other places

Similar scenes played out on Wednesday, as incessant rains pummelled the national capital region, submerging roads, underpasses and parks in waist-deep water and bringing traffic on key stretches to a virtual halt.

The rains also crippled electricity supply in many areas. Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains.

A boundary wall of a school in Saket collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked alongside it.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said climate change had led to a change rain pattern.

Earlier, we used to witness continuous light rains over two-three days. Nowadays, the same quantum of rainfall occurs in just 2-3 hours. These extreme events have been taking place across the tropical region since last 10 years," he said.

