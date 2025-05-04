Govt terminates services of IMF board nominee Krishnamurthy Subramanian with immediate effect The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the termination of services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect, the government order read.

New Delhi:

The government has officially terminated the services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to an order dated April 30, 2025. The announcement was made on Friday through a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the termination of services of Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Subramanian had taken on the IMF role in August 2022. Prior to this, he served as the 17th Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021, where he was known for his advocacy of structural reforms and economic policy planning.

The development comes shortly after the IMF, in its April 2025 World Economic Outlook, revised India’s GDP growth projection for the fiscal year 2025–26 down to 6.2%. The forecast was trimmed by 0.3 percentage points from its January estimate, citing global trade disruptions caused by retaliatory tariffs from the United States and domestic challenges.

Despite the downgrade, the IMF noted that India’s growth outlook remains relatively stable, supported by strong private consumption, particularly in rural areas. The report indicated that the downward revision is part of a broader trend, as the IMF reduced growth estimates for most major economies amid a climate of increasing global uncertainty.