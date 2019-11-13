Govt eases norms for change of address on Aadhaar

Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
The government has allowed migrants to change address on Aadhaar by giving self declaration, a move aimed at helping them open bank account and promote financial inclusion.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 22:51 IST
The government has allowed migrants to change address on Aadhaar by giving self declaration, a move aimed at helping them open bank account and promote financial inclusion.

The changes were made by amending the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, as per a gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

It allows a person with Aadhaar number for identification wants to provide address different from what is available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity, it said.

There was long standing demand to ease address change rule.

The decision will help migrant workers who have address of their native place in Aadhaar but wants a bank account with their current address where they are living for work.

People may have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address.

There are many cases where people may have their address in Aadhaar and want to give a more functional address for know your customer (KYC).

