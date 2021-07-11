Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Goa extends COVID curfew till July 19

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till July 19 with further relaxations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 19 July 2021, with further relaxations that will allow opening of gym with 50% capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with upto 15 persons, CM Pramod Sawant said.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

- As per the new guidelines, gyms can operate with 50% capacity.

- Religious places can reopen; not more than 15 people can gather.

- Shops and malls can open from 7 AM to 6 PM.

- Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

- Cinema halls will remain to stay shut.

Goa recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday while 241 patients recovered, according to the health department.

