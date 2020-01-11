Image Source : INDIA TV Gaurav Chandel murder case: With no substantial progress in investigation, several policemen suspended

The shocking murder of 39-year-old Gaurav Chandel on January 7 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Extension (Greater Noida West) has shook the city. The senior healthcare executive was shot in the back of his head with a countrymade pistol. Amid the suspension of Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna in the leaked video controversy, the UP Police is still empty-handed in the case.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Meerut Division Anita C. Meshram and IGP of Meerut Zone Alok Singh met the victim's family on Friday.

During the meeting, victim's family gave some startling information to the top cops about the police negligence and after which a special task force was constituted to probe the murder. The government also suspended four police officers including Bisarkh Police Station in-charge Manoj Pathak, Inspectors Vedpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar Singh and phase-3 Kotwali's Garhi police station in-charge Man Singh. Some of the officers have also been line attached.

However, Devendra Singh, SHO, Phase 3 has refuted the claims of miscreants being dressed as cops. "We do not have any updates in the case as of now, but the culprits were not dressed as police personnel. This is the first time we have come across such an incident in our area, "Singh said.

Meerut division Commissioner and IGP Meerut reached Gaurav Chandel's house on Friday where family members accused the local police of inaction.

Chandel was murdered on the night of January 7 and the family members themselves found the body of Chandel at 4 a.m. a.When they reached the police station to lodge the missing complaint, they found policemen sleeping. The police asked them to come next day.

(With inputs from agencies)

