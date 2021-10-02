On Gandhi Jayanti, world's largest khadi tiranga flag unveiled in Leh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI "This national flag is the world's largest flag made of Khadi. Its length is 225 ft, width 150 ft, and weighs 1400 kg. The flag covers 37,500 sq ft area. It took 49 days to complete this flag," said Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Leh.

On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Saturday inaugurated the largest 'Tiranga' made of Khadi cloth that weighs 1400 kg in the Union territory of Leh. This is the largest such national flag in the world.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Leuitanant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur said, "Gandhi Ji had said that our flag is a symbol of unity, humanity, and a sign accepted by everyone in the country. It's a symbol of greatness for the country...In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the unveiling is a 'moment of great pride for India'. He further wrote, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

The troops of the Indian army carried the 1400 kg flag to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top.

