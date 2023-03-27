Follow us on Image Source : ANI G20: Second Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting to commence today

G20: The Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), one of the 13 working groups under the Sherpa track will hold a significant meeting today in Gandhinagar. The meeting has been scheduled to focus on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, circular economy and climate resilient blue economy. The first meeting was held in Bengaluru from February 9 to 11. As per reports, the third meeting is scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai from May 21 to 23, 2023.

Ministerial meeting

The fourth is in Chennai from May 26 to 27, 2023. The ministerial meeting is expected to be held on July 28 in Chennai. In a statement, the Environment ministry said 130 delegates from G20 member countries along with 11 invitee countries and 14 international organizations will take part in the second meeting.

Main focus of the meeting



"The three-day meeting would focus on thematic areas like arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity, encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy," it said.

Special presentations on major initiatives like Namami Gange, climate-resilient infrastructure, participatory groundwater management, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission will also be made during the meeting. Land degradation, biodiversity loss, marine pollution, resource overconsumption and lack of waste absorption are the key environmental concerns which will be addressed in the four ECSWG meetings in India's G20 presidency.

What did India aim for?

Under the Biodiversity and Land Degradation Theme, India aims to enhance G20's contributions to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in degraded lands by 2040. It also seeks to enhance global efforts to foster growth and development while pursuing strong climate ambitions, it said.

India is committed to restoring 25 million hectares of land and sequestering an additional 2.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2030. The Indian presidency hopes to help evolve and encourage the adoption of a G20 Framework to Combat Land Degradation and develop the G20 Online Knowledge and Solutions Exchange Platform to identify and showcase successful land restoration projects, the statement said.

It would bring out G20 studies on the restoration of abandoned mine sites and areas impacted by forest fires; and a compendium on "Best Practices for Integrated Planning and Sustainable Management of Water Resources".

(with inputs from PTI)

