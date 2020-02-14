Foreign envoys delegation's visit to J&K concludes

The two-day visit of foreign envoys to Kashmir concluded on Friday. The EU Ambassador to India along with some Ambassadors of EU Member States had visited Jammu and Kashmir on February 12 and 13. During the visit, they held a meeting with civil and military authorities, some political representatives, as well as selected representatives of civil society and the business community.

The visit was organised to confirm that the Center had taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Kashmir valley following the reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory and revocation of its special status on August 5 last year.

The European Union (EU) acknowledged India's efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir following the nullification of Article 370 while sharing its feedback with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The acknowledgment of the Narendra Modi-led government's efforts comes just weeks after the EU Parliament attempted to pass a resolution against India on Kashmir at the behest of a Pakistan backed member.

However, the EU spokesperson added that some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention.

"While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly. The visit presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors. We look forward to continuing dialogue with India on the situation in the region," she said.

The group of diplomats told the NSA that it was very appreciative of India's efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir and their trip was very useful for gaining first-hand experience of the ground situation.

