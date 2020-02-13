Syed Ali Shah Geelani health: Internet services snapped in Kashmir, security forces deployed

Image Source : AP Syed Ali Shah Geelani/File

Even as the family of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani has clarified that his health remains stable, commotion seems to be undying in Kashmir. Mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir Valley late Wednesday night. Earlier, some social media posts claimed that the health of the 90-year-old Geelani has deteriorated. The internet services were, however, restored Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference released an "urgent" statement from Muzaffarabad, saying that all Imams and people should gather at Eidgah, Srinagar, for the funeral in case Geelani breaths his last. The written statement said that for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment.

His family, however, said that Geelani has been ill for some time but his condition is stable. His son refuted the reports as rumours. Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.

"There are rumours in the Valley about Geelani's health condition. Till late night, nothing adverse has been reported. We are taking stock of the situation," said a senior officer of the Srinagar police.

Considered as the senior most Hurriyat leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani became an MLA from Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.