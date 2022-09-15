Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
  Engineer's Day: Government working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering, says PM Modi

Engineer's Day: Government working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering, says PM Modi

Engineer's Day: Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2022
Government working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering: PM Modi on Engineer's Day.

Engineer's Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 15) greeted people on Engineer's Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges."

"On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added.

Modi also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject. 

