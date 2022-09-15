Happy Engineer's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Status to Share

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Engineer's Day 2022

Happy Engineer's Day 2022: September 15 is marked as Engineer's Day. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's greatest engineer M Visvesvaraya. He was a civil engineer and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his outstanding contribution to the country's development. M Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kavery River in Mysore, which at that time was built as the largest reservoir in Asia. He was also the Chief Engineer of the flood protection system in Hyderabad and was instrumental in developing a system to protect the Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

You can celebrate Engineer's Day by sending Engineers Day photos, greetings, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to your friends

Happy Engineers Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Facebook Status

“Engineers are the ones who bring technology to make our lives simpler, to bring comforts, to bring ease and today is the day to thank them…. Happy Engineers Day.”

Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems. - Scott Adams

“Science and engineers together have made this life so much simple for us and on the occasion of Engineers Day, I want to thank you for being such a great engineer.”

The problem in this business isn’t to keep people from stealing your ideas; it's making them steal your ideas!- Howard Aiken

Math is my Passion. Engineering is my profession - Wilfred James Dolor

4 years

40 subjects

400 experiments

4000 assignments

40000 hours

A normal human CANNOT do it.

Those superheroes are called

‘ENGINEERING STUDENTS’

Happy Engineer’s Day.

The fewer moving parts, the better. Exactly. No truer words were ever spoken in the context of engineering. - Christian Cantrell

I’ve never seen a job being done by a five-hundred-person engineering team that couldn’t be done better by fifty people - C Gordon Bell

What we usually consider as impossible are simply engineering problems… there’s no law of physics preventing them - Michio Kaku

Engineering ... to define rudely but not inaptly, is the art of doing that well with one dollar, which any bungler can do with two after a fashion - Arthur Mellen Wellington

Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park

But only Engineers know that the park is called Jurassic Park

Happy Engineers Day.

I have not failed, but found 1000 ways to not make a light bulb. - Thomas Edison

One has to watch out for engineers - they begin with the sewing machine and end up with the atomic bomb - Marcel Pagnol, Critiques des Critiques

Engineering is quite different from science. Scientists try to understand nature. Engineers try to make things that do not exist in nature. Engineers stress invention - Yuan Cheng Fung

Happy Engineers Day 2022: Photos and Wishes

