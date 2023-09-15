Engineers Day 2023: PM Modi lauds innovative minds for their contribution to India's progress

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Engineers Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (September 15) greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the prime minister said.

