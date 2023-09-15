WATCH VIDEO: Ahead of PM's birthday, Gujarat sand artist creates sculpture of Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sand art of PM Modi in Gujarat

PM Modi sand art: A sand artist from Gujarat made a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within 24 hours in Gandhinagar ahead of his birthday.

While speaking to the media, Anil Joshi said, "We were three people and it took us almost 24 hours to complete it."

The nation will be celebrating PM Modi's birthday on September 17 (Sunday). On this occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s OBC Morcha will organise a bike rally across the country.

BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman said that the rally will be organised in every Mandal (circle) of the party across the country.

"The Vishwakarma Yojana will also be launched on Prime Minister Modi's birthday. A total of 30 lakh families will benefit from this scheme. A total of 140 poor backward castes have been included under this scheme, Muslim Pasmanda caste has also been included in this scheme," K Laxman said while speaking to media.

"To take this scheme to the masses and help people avail its benefits, a bike rally will be organized. In every circle arrangements will be made for the people of the OBC category to listen to the Prime Minister's address on a big LED screen," he added.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Watch PM Modi's gesture after Congress leader TS Singh Deo's praise for Centre

ALSO READ: 'Laudatory step': Why did PM Modi praise Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud today?

Read More Trending News