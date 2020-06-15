Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir again

Image Source : INDIA TV An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir.

A quake of magnitude 3.2 stuck in Jammu and Kashmir again in the early hours of Monday, almost after 7-8 hours after tremors were felt in the Union Territory on Sunday night. However, there are no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake occurred at 4.36 am at a depth of five km. There were no reports of any damage due to the tremors, the officials said.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today, as per initial data, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Almost at the same time, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat on Sunday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 pm, had its epicentre 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot. Its depth was 10 km.

No reports of any loss of property or damage have come in yet.

