Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt near Pahalgam at 04:29 hours. The exact epicentre of the earthquake was not known.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Territory was jolted by a magnitude 3.5 earthquake.

The tremors were felt 51 km northwest of Hanley at 6:54 am.

