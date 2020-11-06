Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh early on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt in Chamba at 6:25 am today. The exact epicentre of the earthquake was yet not known.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 23, Chamba was struck by a magnitude 2.7 earthquake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district.

