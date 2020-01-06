Minor earthquake hits Shimla

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. No loss of any life or property damage have been reported so far. The epicentre of the quake is also not known yet.
(More details awaited...)
