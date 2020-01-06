Minor earthquake hits Shimla

Monday, January 06, 2020
     
A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. No loss of any life or property damage have been reported so far.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2020 9:12 IST
Representational image

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. No loss of any life or property damage have been reported so far. The epicentre of the quake is also not known yet.

(More details awaited...)

