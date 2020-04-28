Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region

Tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region. (Representational image)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 has hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. As per initial reports, the tremors were felt around 12:17 pm. More to follow.

Earlier on April 12, people in Delhi-NCR had felt tremors after a 3.5 magnitude quake hit the region. The tremors were felt at 5.45 pm. They lasted 3-4 seconds. The epicentre of the quake was in East Delhi about 8 km underground. As per the initial reports, tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people rushed into the balconies of their homes and even rushed outside. There are no reports of large scale destruction or casualty.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E.

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

A couple of days ago, a powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan. According to the Meteorological Agency, the tremors were felt off Miyagi Prefecture post 5:30 am, where the epicentre was recorded a depth of 50 kms. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometers (26 miles) beneath the Pacific seabed, rating the risk of casualties and damage as low.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

