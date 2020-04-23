Japan hit by another 5.5 magnitude earthquake; official warns of more tremors in Tokyo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 rattled central Japan at 2:18 am local time. As per reports, the focus of the quake was 12 kilometers below the surface. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage yet.
A Meteorological Agency official told a news conference in Tokyo that people living in the area who felt a strong shake should be prepared over the next week for another possible quake with a similar intensity.
The earthquake was also felt across a wide area from the west of the country to the northeast, the agency said.
As of Thursday afternoon, a massive earthquake warning has been issued in Japan.
