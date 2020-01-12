DSP in South Kashmir detained in car along with Hizb and LeT commanders

A Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police was detained in a car along with two Hizbul Mujahadeen and Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists in South Kashmir. As per officials, Davinder Singh, DSP Airport, was caught with top LeT commander Naveed Babu and Hizb's Altaf. The officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

The DIG, according to the eyewitness, lost his cool at the DySP. Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at his residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

Senior police officials termed the DySP's involvement unfortunate. Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh did not respond to repeated attempts to seek comments from him on the issue.

