DRDO successfully tests quantum technology: How it could boost India's data security

India has taken another step towards making its defence communications more secure, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully testing quantum key distribution (QKD) technology in Chandipur, Odisha. The technology could help protect sensitive information and real-time data collected during weapons testing, making it harder for unauthorised parties to intercept communications without detection.

The development is particularly relevant to the testing and evaluation of artillery and armoured weapons, where sensitive data needs to be transmitted securely. QKD uses principles of quantum physics to help generate and distribute cryptographic keys. One of its key features is that it can help detect attempts to intercept or interfere with communication, adding another layer of security to defence-related data.

DRDO successfully tests QKD in Chandipur

DRDO announced on Wednesday that it had successfully configured and tested a QKD platform on the live network of the Dynamic Test Range at the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) in Chandipur, Odisha. The successful trial marks progress in India's ability to develop and use quantum-secure communication systems.

According to DRDO, the technology could be used to protect critical information and telemetry generated during the testing and evaluation of artillery and armoured weapons. Telemetry refers to data collected and transmitted from systems during testing, helping teams monitor their performance. Securing this information is an important part of protecting sensitive defence-related communications.

What is quantum key distribution technology?

Quantum key distribution, or QKD, is a technology that uses specific principles of quantum physics to help create and distribute digital keys used for encryption. These keys allow information to be transmitted securely between parties.

What makes QKD different is its ability to help identify interference during communication. If an unauthorised person attempts to intercept the quantum signals used to distribute the keys, the disturbance can potentially be detected. This offers an additional security feature compared with conventional cryptographic approaches.

For defence communications, this could help protect sensitive information and alert users to possible attempts to listen in on or interfere with data transmission.

Technology developed with Tacbit Labs

DRDO designed and developed the QKD platform in collaboration with its production partner, Tacbit Labs, under its Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems and Cyber Security (MCC) cluster.

The platform aims to improve the security of sensitive communications while strengthening the ability to detect unauthorised attempts to intercept or interfere with data. Its successful test on the live network at Chandipur marks an important step towards exploring the technology for defence applications.

How is quantum-resistant security different from QKD?

Quantum key distribution and quantum-resistant algorithms both aim to protect data, but they work in different ways.

QKD relies on principles of quantum physics to help distribute secure cryptographic keys. Quantum-resistant algorithms, on the other hand, use mathematical methods designed to withstand attacks from powerful quantum computers in the future. These algorithms can be implemented on existing computers and systems.

They can help protect the confidentiality and integrity of information, detect unauthorised changes to data and verify the identity of the sender. While QKD focuses on the secure distribution of keys, quantum-resistant algorithms aim to ensure that encryption and other security mechanisms remain effective even as quantum computing advances.

Quantum communication could benefit banking and telecoms

The potential applications of quantum communication extend beyond the defence sector. Banking, finance and telecommunications are among the other areas where the technology could help protect sensitive data.

Secure communication is especially important for national security, where the theft or manipulation of information could have serious consequences. QKD's ability to help detect unauthorised interference during communication could provide an additional layer of protection for systems handling sensitive information.

Free-space QKD could help in difficult terrain

Free-space quantum key distribution is another approach that could expand the potential use of the technology. Instead of relying on optical fibre cables, it transmits quantum information through optical signals travelling through the open environment.

This could offer options in areas where laying fibre-optic cables is difficult or expensive. However, how effectively free-space QKD can be used will depend on the system involved and the conditions in which it is deployed.

DRDO working with IITs and IISc on advanced defence technology

DRDO is also supporting the development of advanced technologies through its DRDO-Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) initiative. Under this programme, 15 Centres of Excellence have been established at leading academic institutions, including IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and universities, to work on advanced defence technologies.

The successful QKD test at Chandipur adds to these efforts to strengthen secure defence communications in India. It also demonstrates the potential for quantum technology to help safeguard sensitive data generated during weapons testing and evaluation.

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