Shops shut, business takes a hit: Delhi traders reveal how Jantar Mantar protests affected their livelihoods

New Delhi:

Amid protests by various groups against CEC and SIR, another side to the commotion at Jantar Mantar has come to limelight. The continuous protests has made the life of families and business owners difficult. Many shopkeepers were forced to shut their shops, customer footfall dropped, and business came to a standstill. Following the government's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, those affected ones breathed a sigh of relief and shared the hardships they had endured due to the demonstrations. They recounted how the fear of crowds and potential looting during protests had confined them to their homes and shops.

Distress among families living near Jantar Mantar

Residents located right behind Jantar Mantar said that while they have lived there for years, the continuous protests in recent times had compounded their difficulties. According to the residents, they were forced to remain confined within their homes.

The Delhi Police had installed barricades for their safety, given the large number of people passing through the area. Locals expressed constant anxiety about their safety due to the crowds. However, they have breathed a sigh of relief following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar.

Fear of protests forces shop closures

Traders operating around Jantar Mantar said that the protests caused them both financial loss and safety concerns. They maintained that while protest is not wrong, but the way they were compelled to close their shops was wrong. This discouraged regular customers from visiting the market, directly impacting business operations.

A merchant said, "It is impossible to make an exact estimate of the losses, but all shopkeepers have suffered significantly. Apart from the fact that shops remained closed for two to three days, customers were also somewhat intimidated by the nature of the protests. Protesting is not a bad thing, but this particular protest saw the involvement of many unsavory elements within the crowd. We were terrified, which is why we kept our shops shut. The biggest fear was looting; that is the reason we closed the shops."

We suffered daily losses due to absence of customers

The protests also impacted the restaurant and food business. Business owners said that their earnings dropped because roads were blocked and customers could not reach them. A restaurant owner said, "Business was definitely affected. Customers simply did not come and all the roads were closed. Regular customers and office-goers were unable to reach us. We were suffering huge losses—incurring a loss of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 every day."

Locals say protests should happen, but without affecting public life

Local residents expressed frustration over the difficulties caused to the common people by the protests. They said that the constant crowds and road blockades made it difficult to visit the market and buy essential items.

A woman said, "Sit down and hold a proper dialogue with the government. The public is being inconvenienced by this kind of chaos. People can neither go to the market nor buy supplies."

Business at Khan Market stalled for 15 days

Traders in New Delhi and the areas surrounding Jantar Mantar said that business has been severely affected over the past 15 days. A trader said, "To be honest, the primary concern is the safety of life and property—the fear that someone might suffer harm. All traders are like brothers to one another. There is no telling what is going on in the minds of the crowd. Business has been completely at a standstill for the past 15 days or so."

Traders also stated that despite the festive season, hardly four or five people were visible in the market. People are afraid to visit the New Delhi area. They clarified that they were not opposing protests, but the ongoing demonstrations adversely affected their businesses and daily lives. It is worth noting that protests can no longer be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar; three new locations have been designated for this purpose.

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