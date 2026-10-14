'No substance or truth': Kolkata Police dismisses claim of knife attack on Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday rejected allegations that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked by a woman outside her residence while she was on her way to inaugurate a Durga Puja, saying the complaint had "no substance or truth."

The woman, a civic volunteer who had allegedly been absent from duty for a year, was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

What did the police say?

Describing the incident, Nand told PTI Videos that the woman had gone to meet Banerjee, but her actions were perceived differently by the former Chief Minister's supporters. "This is not an attack. She went there to meet her, but it appeared otherwise to the supporters," the police commissioner said.

He said the woman knew Banerjee, and her father was also acquainted with the former chief minister.

The police commissioner said personnel present at the spot apprehended the woman, and the circumstances became clear after the incident was examined. "The woman has been arrested. Police personnel present at the spot apprehended her, and the entire matter was understood thereafter. There is no substance or truth in the complaint," he added.

Woman attacked Mamata Banerjee, claims her party

Supporters of Mamata's Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that an attempt was made to attack Mamata Banerjee outside her Kalighat residence. As per the complaint, the incident was reported around 6 pm on Tuesday, and the party identified the woman as Tannishtha Saha, who it claimed was a civic volunteer and allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time.

Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleged that a woman, armed with a knife, attempted to attack the former West Bengal CM. The woman claimed to be a civic police volunteer. Dola Sen further claimed that the woman, identified as Tanishtha Saha, is a drug addict and had claimed to be Mamata's niece.

She reportedly hurled abuses while standing at the entrance of the house and even lay down on the street. Dola Sen has reported the incident to the Kalighat police station. The drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence and tried to attack her with a knife. A complaint has been filed in this regard.

A complaint was lodged by Mamata AITC MP Dola Sen, alleging that the woman attempted to attack Banerjee with a knife when she was on her way to inaugurate the Durga Puja at Milan Sangha, near her Kalighat residence, on Tuesday evening.

The complaint alleged that the woman approached Banerjee in an aggressive manner and raised concerns over the security arrangements for the former CM, a Z-plus category protectee.

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