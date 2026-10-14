'Boundary has to be stable': Jaishankar spells out India's position on ties with China

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made it clear that peace along the India-China border remains the key condition for improving bilateral relations, warning that any disruption in border stability would have wider consequences for ties between the two countries. He said India was moving towards normalising relations with China as peace and tranquillity in border areas improved, but stressed that stability along the disputed boundary could not be overlooked. Speaking to John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, in Delhi on Tuesday, Jaishankar said India and China have yet to agree on a common boundary, an issue that has remained unresolved for decades. He recalled that despite the long-standing dispute, the border remained free of fatalities for 45 years between 1975 and 2020, during which bilateral relations also developed. "We don't have an agreed border between India and China. This is not a new issue; it's been going on for multiple decades... From 1975 till 2020, a good 45 years, no blood was shed on that border. The last time there were fatalities was in 1975. In this period, India-China relations did grow," he said.

Jaishankar recalls 2020 border clash

Jaishankar said the situation changed dramatically in 2020, when a series of border-related confrontations culminated in a violent clash that killed soldiers on both sides. The incident marked a major break from the relative calm that had prevailed along the border for decades. "Then in 2020, when we were in the midst of the COVID lockdown, we had a series of border issues, and it culminated in a clash in which a number of soldiers were killed on either side," Jaishankar said.

He described the breakdown of peace as a serious turning point for bilateral relations, adding that the consequences remained visible for years. According to the minister, it took four years of negotiations to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas. "For us, what it represented was a very profound departure from the situation that was prevailing since 1975. If the peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed, then the relationship will have consequences. Those consequences were very visible for the next five years until we were able to restore the peace and tranquillity. It took four years of negotiations," he added.

India-China relations improve as border areas stabilise

Jaishankar reiterated that the boundary situation must remain stable if the broader relationship is to move forward. He said the border areas had settled down considerably since 2024, allowing bilateral ties to gradually move towards normalcy. "The point we make to the Chinese is: 'If you want a normal relationship, if the rest of the relationship is to move, it's common sense. It's a no-brainer that the boundary has to be stable, that we need peace and tranquillity in the border areas.' As the border areas are settling down, they have settled down to a great extent since 2024; the relationship is commensurately moving towards normalcy," he said.

His remarks underline India's position that progress in other areas of engagement with China depends on maintaining peace along the border, even as both sides explore ways to improve bilateral ties.

Jaishankar separates boundary resolution from business and investment policies

On the possibility of allowing greater Chinese investment if an early harvest agreement were reached, Jaishankar said discussions were underway and that India was examining the available options. However, he clarified that the boundary dispute and decisions relating to business, investment and market access would be handled separately. "It's an active conversation. We are now looking at those possibilities, and we have to see where we go. But we are not insisting that you have to solve the boundary issue in order to do business. What we are saying is: the bar is lower. The bar is: please maintain peace and tranquillity. I wouldn't link the early harvest to anything other than the boundary question resolution. Anything we do on any policy we have on business, market access issues, etc., on investment, will be dealt with separately," Jaishankar said.

India flags trade imbalance and lack of market access in China

Jaishankar also highlighted economic concerns that continue to complicate India-China relations. He pointed to the sharp imbalance in bilateral trade and said Indian businesses faced difficulties accessing the Chinese market, including in sectors where Indian companies had performed well elsewhere in the world. "This is not just an issue of the boundary. We also have very major economic issues with China. If you look today at the trade balance, it is completely tilted... the tilt is extremely one-sided, and in many sectors where we've done well with the rest of the world, we have not had market access; we've not had a successful business operation for that sector in China," he said.

He argued that India was not receiving the same level of market access that it had extended to Chinese businesses. "So we do believe today that we're not getting a level playing field in China in the manner in which we have given a level playing field to them," Jaishankar added.

What did Jaishankar earlier say on India-China ties?

In September, Jaishankar had also expressed confidence that India-China relations were improving compared with previous years, with the relationship gradually returning to normal as outstanding border issues were addressed. During a conversation hosted by the Asia Society in New York, he assessed the progress in bilateral ties against the backdrop of recent diplomatic engagement, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. "If you asked me, compared to where you were in 2025, is the relationship better today? I would say yes. Compared to 2024, even more so."

(With inputs from ANI)

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