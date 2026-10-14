CBI cracks down on Punjab govt, seeks files from 15 departments in corruption probe

Chandigarh:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into alleged corruption involving postings, transfers and policy decisions across 15 key departments of the Punjab government. The agency has sought confidential records and important files from the departments as part of a case registered on October 5, 2026. The investigation, registered as case number RC 220 2026 E 0013, concerns allegations of large-scale irregularities, including a suspected "cash for posting and transfer" racket.

According to the details, the CBI's Economic Offences Wing-II in New Delhi has sought the records while working towards a court-directed deadline for submitting its investigation report. In a letter dated October 12, 2026, CBI Superintendent of Police K. Pradeep Kumar referred to the High Court's directions and stated that the investigation report must be submitted by December 4, 2026.

Punjab govt directs 15 departments to submit records

Following the CBI's communication, the Punjab government's Personnel Department (IAS Branch) issued a letter on October 14, directing all 15 departments concerned to submit the required records by 1 pm the same day.

The order, issued under letter number 13/18/2026-IAS(3)/967, covers departments including Home, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Health and Local Government, among others. Special Secretary (Personnel) Gautam Jain has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate the collection and submission of documents for the investigation.

CBI seeks files linked to appointments and transfers of CMO officials

Among the records sought by the agency are official orders concerning the appointments and transfers of former Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Ghumman and Jitin Kumar Goyal, also known as Raja, who is described as a production manager in the Chief Minister's Office.

The investigation's document list also includes records associated with Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman Gagandeep Singh Ahluwalia and Dr Romi Raja Mahajan. The agency has sought selected files and note sheets relating to these individuals as part of its examination of the alleged irregularities.

Foodgrain policy, Verka software licences and recruitment under scrutiny

The CBI has also called for documents concerning several policy, procurement and recruitment-related matters. These include the Foodgrains Labour and Cartage Policy 2024, prepared by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department for 2024-25, as well as files relating to the purchase of SAP user licences for Milkfed, which markets products under the Verka brand.

Records concerning the 2024 recruitment of Assistant Town Planners through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) under the Punjab Local Government Department have also been sought. The documents are among the selected files and note sheets that the agency wants to examine during the ongoing investigation.

Housing projects and environmental clearances also on CBI's list

The CBI has sought files linked to the Escon Primera group housing project in Zirakpur and records held by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) concerning RKM Housing Ltd.

Documents relating to environmental clearances granted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to Chandigarh Group of Colleges for 2025-26 have also been included in the list. The range of records sought spans personnel matters, government policies, recruitment, housing approvals, procurement and environmental clearances. The investigation will examine the relevant documents in connection with the allegations under scrutiny.

Former Punjab CM's OSD Rajbir Ghumman also summoned

The latest development comes amid reports that the CBI has summoned former Punjab Chief Minister's OSD Rajbir Ghumman for questioning in connection with the case. The agency's demand for records from 15 government departments marks a wider document-gathering exercise covering multiple administrative and policy-related matters. The allegations remain under investigation, and the records sought are expected to form part of the agency's examination before the December 4 deadline for submitting its report.

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