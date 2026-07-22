DRDO signs two major contracts under AEW&C Mk-II programme; know about the project here

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday penned two major contracts as part of the AEW&C Mk-II programme to enhance air defence capabilities. It signed an agreement for the conversion of six A321 aircraft from "commercial to green configuration" with a firm. The defence ministry stated that this will lead to the development and production of the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Mk-II programme.

It further said that a different contract was signed with another firm and will engage with it as development-cum-production partner (DcPP) for mission systems designed for the AEW&C Mk-II programme.

"Strengthening India’s defence ecosystem through indigenous Innovation, DRDO today entered into partnership with M/s AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and M/s Adani Defence Services & Technologies Ltd ( ADSTL) for development and production of Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C) Mk-II," DRDO said in a social media post.

DRDO pens contract with AIESL and ADSTL

A report in news agency PTI stated that the first signing has been done with AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL). Under this deal, the two will work on the "conversion of six A321 aircraft from commercial to green configuration, further leading to the development and production of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Ml-II programme", the ministry said in a statement.

It further added that the second deal was penned with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL) and will see the ministry engage with the company as DcPP for mission systems designed for the AEW&C Mk-II programme. Recently, the Netra AEW&C System received final operational clearance.

What is the AEW&C Mk-II project about?

The ministry stated that the AEW&C Mk-II system from DRDO, with Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS) as the nodal laboratory, will give enhanced endurance and advanced airborne surveillance. It will provide secure communication, improved situational awareness along with enhanced command and control capabilities.

According to the ministry, all of this will help give the air defence capabilities a shot in the arm and will help in neutralising threats across extended ranges.

These deals were penned by the Director of CABS with the Chief Executive Officer of AIESL and the Head of Airborne Platform at ADSTL in attendance of the Defence Secretary and the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)

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